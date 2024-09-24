Connect with us

CS Kindiki launches road construction in Kinangop

Published

KINANGOP, Kenya, Sep 24 – Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kindiki Kithure and his Roads counterpart Davis  Chirchir have inspected and launched road construction in Kinangop Constituency today.

The duo have promised that the projects that have been launched would not stop and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure it is constructed to the set standard.

The two CSes launched the construction works on the 44.5-kilometre Engineer-Mbiginano-Gathara-Tulaga-Mbirithi-Chuma Road Project.

Speaking at Gathara shopping centre during the launch, Prof. Kindiki said the government was committed to ensure the projects would not stall adding that already that have been fully paid by the government in collaboration with the China Development Fund (CDF).

His sentiments were echoed by Cabinet secretary Davis Chirchir who noted that the contractor was already on site and that there was no cause for further delays in the construction works.

He was accompanied by Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir, Principal Secretary for Roads Joseph Mbugua, and Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, among other elected leaders.

The Interior CS noted that the government is accelerating the programme to complete road projects that stalled under the former Administration due to funding constraints.

He went on to say that the state is also initiating new road projects, which are crucial to the movement of people and goods thereby expediting Kenya’s economic transformation.

Kindiki urged leaders to unite and work for the greater good of the people of Kenya.

He insisted that all Kenyans are one people and there is no need for divisions along race, tribal lines or class.

He underscored the need for leaders to work together regardless of race, religion or rank.

