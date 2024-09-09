CS Kindiki installed as Mt Kenya East kingpin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Members of Parliament drawn from the Mt Kenya East region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to act as a linkage between the region and the government.

The resolution was made Monday when leaders drawn from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties met at a hotel in Embu to chat way forward for the region in the wake of political realignments.

The leaders noted that they believe Kindiki is well pace to represent them on issues touching on the region.

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, and on behalf of our people, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” they said.

The political move comes amidst speculation of fallout between President William Ruto and formation of a broad based government which brought together allies of Opposition Leader Raila Odinga in government.

“We acknowledge the need for a strong linkage with the Executive to fasttrack our region’s priorities. Through collaboration and constant dialogue, we are confident that Mount Kenya East will progressively secure a stronger recognition in the national agenda,” the Mount Kenya East leaders affirmed.

The leaders present in the meeting were; Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Geofrey Ruku(Mbeere North) John Mutunga (Tigania West) John Paul Mwirigi(Igembe South), George Murugara(Tharaka) Dan Karitho(Igembe Central),Japhet Kareke Mbiuki(Maara) Elizabeth Karambu Kailemia(Meru women representative) Rindikiri, Mugambi Murwithania(Buuri) and Embu Senator Alexander Mudigi.

The Mount Kenya East leaders have wriggled themselves out of the larger Mount Kenya or Central Kenya region insisting they have come of age to negotiate their political demands through their newly appointed kingpin.

The lawmarkers have asserted that their vote basket matter in the presidential contest and therefore they expect to see more development in their region.

In the last gazetted Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission notice, data reveal that Mt Kenya currently has 5.9 million voters. Of these, Mt Kenya West accounts for 4.6 million voters, while Mt Kenya East has 1.3 million, putting the region at an advantage over the rest.

“We hold significant voting numbers, making us a critical region in shaping the political and development direction of our country. Our voice and collective decisions in national matters cannot be assumed. We expect to see more development initiatives to reflect our contribution to the national vote,” they said.

The legislators from Mt Kenya East hailed President William Ruto for recently appointing three Cabinet Secretaries from the region including the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi (Public Service and Human Development) and Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa (Water).

“These three appointments reflect the trust and recognition the President has placed on Mount Kenya East, and we are grateful for their opportunity to serve in the national leadership,” the leaders stated.

Mt Kenya has historically voted in one basket, making the region the single largest vote bloc in the country with the precedented political split expected to ruin its perennial tyranny of numbers and diminish its bargain on the national scene.

The shift of Mount Kenya East from West which is largely due to interest could deny the larger Mt Kenya region its much-hyped numerical strength.

