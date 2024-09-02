Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki during a press conference in Nairobi on July 9, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki gazettes Technical Committee to oversee proposed NPS, NYS reforms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted members of the Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of security reforms recommended by the former Chief Justice David Maraga-led taskforce report.

The committee’s formation was detailed in Gazette Notice No. 10893.

The Technical Committee on the Review and Development of Legislative and Policy Reforms for the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Youth Service (NYS) will be chaired by Kepha Onyiso, with Musita Anyangu serving as his deputy.

Charles Otieno has been appointed as the Technical Advisor to the committee.

“IT IS notified for general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has appointed the Technical Committee on review and development of legislative and policy reforms for the National Police Service and National Youth Service (hereafter referred to as “Technical Committee),” read the gazette notice in part.

The committee’s members include Marion Muriithi, Seth Masese, Seko Brenda, Olivia Simiyu, and Buhere Jay Sikuku from the Office of the Attorney General, as well as James Nombi and Susan Kamau from the Kenya Law Reform Commission.

Maurice Okoth, Rogers Marindi, and Dickson Magosti from the Internal Security Office are also part of the team.

The Joint Secretaries of the committee are Peter Karanjah, Charles Ismail Otieno, and Judith Chebet Koech from the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Additionally, Festus Kinoti (Independent Policing Oversight Authority), William Kailo Munyoki (Government Chemist), Nicolas Makokha (National Youth Service), and Humphrey Young (State Department for Correctional Services) will also serve as Joint Secretaries.

The committee’s Terms of Reference include analyzing policy and legislative reforms as proposed in the Report of the National Taskforce on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for Members of the NPS and NYS.

They will review and provide legal advice on reform proposals, draft various Bills for submission to the Attorney General, and formulate policy proposals.

Among the key Bills to be drafted are the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which will amend the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service Commission Act, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, the Public Order Management Act, and the National Youth Service Amendment Bill.

The committee will also draft the Security Services Uniform Committee Bill, the Security Services Remuneration Advisory Board Bill, and policies such as the National Policing Policy, Community Policing Policy, and Public Order Management Policy.

In executing its mandate, the committee will regulate its own procedures, establish sub-committees as needed, and engage with stakeholders and the public to gather and record feedback.

The Technical Committee will operate for nine months starting from August 23, with the possibility of an extension if necessary.

The Secretariat will support the committee by providing briefings, facilitating consultations, preparing reports, and disseminating relevant information.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

