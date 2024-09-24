CS Kindiki calls for unity amid rising political tension urges leaders to focus on development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has urged political leaders to unite as political tensions rise across the country.

Speaking on Monday, Kindiki emphasized the need for leaders to focus on development rather than engage in early campaigning.

The CS stressed that national progress can only be achieved through unity and called on leaders to serve all citizens equally, regardless of their tribe or social status.

“I urge all of us to work together to deliver services to Kenyans, irrespective of tribe, religion, or rank. Let us dedicate our efforts to the citizenry and focus on the unity of our beloved country,” Kindiki stated.

His remarks follow recent political friction, sparked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims of a plot to impeach him.

Gachagua accused certain senior government officials of undermining his role as the President’s Principal Assistant, further fueling political tensions.

Kindiki was speaking in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, during the resumption of construction on the 40.5 km Engineer-Mbiginano-Gathara-Tulaga-Mbirithi-Chuma Road project.

He was accompanied by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Principal Secretary for Roads Eng. Joseph Mbugua, Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, and other local leaders and community members.

Seven days ago, Kindiki called on leaders across the country to refrain from politicizing development projects, emphasizing the need for a focus on service delivery.

Kindiki, who has recently been at the center of Mt. Kenya political debates, reiterated his commitment to his role in ensuring national security and supporting the government’s development agenda.

He urged leaders to prioritize serving the people and stated that “the time for politics will come.”

“I am a security sector person. My work is to simply ensure every citizen is safe and secure, all National Government activities are being carried out as required. Anything else is secondary. Time for politics will come and you the citizens, will have an opportunity to make a decision,” he said.

The Interior CS made these remarks after commissioning the newly constructed Kihara Police Station and inspecting progress on the Ksh. 70 million Kiambaa Vocational Training College, Karuri Campus.

Kindiki highlighted the government’s commitment to fast-tracking development projects across the country, in line with its goal to accelerate national transformation and improve the quality of life for all Kenyans.

He assured the public that the government is working to complete all stalled projects, especially road infrastructure, without delays.

“Contractors will not leave the project sites until the work is fully completed,” Kindiki affirmed, adding that the government is keen on ensuring accountability and value for money in all its development programs.

The CS also directed contractors to engage local communities in the construction process to provide employment opportunities and boost local economies.

