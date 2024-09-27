Court orders speedy investigations into missing MCA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The high court has ordered officers from the directorate of criminal investigations to speed up their investigations to establish the whereabout of member county assembly of Wajir, who was abducted some 14 days ago.

Justice Alexander Muteti said that police have enough facilities and instruments that can enable them to reveal the people who abducted Hussain Ahmed on September 13 in South B area, Nairobi.

The order by the court arose from the application filed by the family lawyers, Danstan Omari, Samsom Nyaberi, and Shadrack Wambui.

The lawyers told the court that the investigations were very slow, saying 14 days is enough period to which the investigating should have filed a preliminary report giving indication of the whereabout of the MCA.

They said the entire family of the missing MCA are dependent on the officers to give them the report over the missing one of their own.

During the hearing, senior supritendent of Police Justus Imanya told the court that all efforts are being made to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

He said already CCTV cameras and a mobile phone allegedly belonged to the missing MCA have being forwarded to the office of the DCI for the purposes of forensic examination.

He said the MCA was abducted at Hola petrol station by four men who were in two different pajeros.

After the abduction, the tax driver who was carrying the MCA rushed to the industrial area police station where he made the report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The said tax driver Kioko wambua has since been made a state witness.

The court, in giving further directions, directed the Office of ODPP and the DCI to ensure that the tax driver is secured.

The judge further directed the office of attorney general and the Dpp to file their responses to the application filed by the family of the missing MCA within a period of seven days.

The matter will be mentioned on the 4th of October 2024 for further directions.

About The Author