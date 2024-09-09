Court orders arrest of Governor Bii, for failure to testify in Sh1.1bn Finland Education scam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – A Nakuru Magistrate’s court has ordered th immediate arrest of Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii and three others.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege issued a warrant of arrest against Bii, former Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor, John Barorot, Edwin Bett, Hilary Ruto and Stephen Lel after they refused to honour a court summon summon.

They were expected in court today to testify in a cases where Uasin Gishu Senator and two former county officials, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei are charged with 10 fraud related offences.

The three are charged with stealing Sh1.1 billion from parents through the scandalous Finland Education Program.

The other nine charges include conspiring to steal, stealing, abuse of office and forgery.

The three are accused of misusing the Sh1.1 billion which parents had deposited in the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Fund account.

Prosecutor Angeline Chinga said the five witnesses had been formerly summoned but failed to appear in court as required.

Defence lawyers protested the failure to present prosecution witnesses saying that their clients were incurring huge losses financially travelling to Nakuru only for the hearing to be postponed.

The magistrate also summoned one of the lead witnesses in the case, Mercy Tarus after the Investigating Officer said she was unreachable.

