Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders arrest of Governor Bii, for failure to testify in Sh1.1bn Finland Education scam

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – A Nakuru Magistrate’s court has ordered th immediate arrest of Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii and three others.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege issued a warrant of arrest against Bii, former Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor, John Barorot, Edwin Bett, Hilary Ruto and Stephen Lel after they refused to honour a court summon summon.

They were expected in court today to testify in a cases where Uasin Gishu Senator and two former county officials, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei are charged with 10 fraud related offences.

The three are charged with stealing Sh1.1 billion from parents through the scandalous Finland Education Program.

The other nine charges include conspiring to steal, stealing, abuse of office and forgery.

The three are accused of misusing the Sh1.1 billion which parents had deposited in the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Fund account.

Prosecutor Angeline Chinga said the five witnesses had been formerly summoned but failed to appear in court as required.

Defence lawyers protested the failure to present prosecution witnesses saying that their clients were incurring huge losses financially travelling to Nakuru only for the hearing to be postponed.

The magistrate also summoned one of the lead witnesses in the case, Mercy Tarus after the Investigating Officer said she was unreachable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki installed as Mt Kenya East kingpin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Members of Parliament drawn from the Mt Kenya East region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to act...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge airlifted to Nairobi after crash on official vehicle

Justice Wanjiku was travelling on her government-assigned vehicle with her driver and bodyguard when the vihicle rolled several time while avoid a pothole according...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says 40,000 housing units to be built for people relocated from riparian land in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The construction of Nairobi’s Kibera Affordable Housing Project is progressing well. President William Ruto, who inspected the construction of...

30 mins ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Partners with Tricog Health, Cardiac Society to advance AI-Powered Heart Screening in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – AstraZeneca, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Tricog Health, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare solutions, and the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru Girls High School engages police security after arson attempt

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – The management of Nakuru Girls High School has engaged a 24 hour police surveillance following an arson attempt at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah blames Gachagua for sabotaging Mt. Kenya agri-reforms

Gachagua and Ichung'wah have been at loggerheads over the former's clamour for unity in Mt.Kenya region.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli tours operational posts in Northeastern

His first stop was in Wajir, where he held meetings with senior security officials before proceeding to Mandera.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Chimera renews calls to delink bursaries from political offices

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 9 – Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera has renewed calls to delink education bursaries from political offices, stating that the current structure...

4 hours ago