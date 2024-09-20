Connect with us

Court grants Masengeli audience as 6-month sentence is set aside

Justice Mugambi said that he will be going against his ruling if he does not allow Masengeli to redeem himself.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 20- Justice Lawrence Mugambi has set aside the 6-month jail sentence against Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli after he appeared to court.

In his ruling, while allowing him to take the stand to explain himself, Justice Mugambi said that he will be going against his ruling if he does not allow Masengeli to redeem himself.

He pointed out that Masengeli is entitled to be heard.

“This is a court of justice and must act fairly to those who appear before it. Gilbert Masengeli is entitled to be heard by virtue of this order. I will allow him to take to the stand and redeem himself,” Mugambi stated.

Masengeli had presented himself before court on Friday in a bid to quash the 6-month jail term imposed on him for contempt.

He was accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended jail sentence.

Masengeli was handed the sentence on September 13 for contempt of court however the sentence was suspended for seven days to give him a chance to appear personally to explain the whereabouts of three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela.

However, the three have been found in Kiambu, the police service has confirmed on Friday.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu’s Gachie area on Friday morning.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

“I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors,” Las Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

“Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!” she said.

Thursday marked a month since the two brothers went missing on August 19 alongside activist Bob Njagi. They were captured amid a heavy crackdown on pockets of anti-government protests.

Witnesses said the men believed to be State agents picked the two brothers near their home in Kigengela.

Njagi was arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman. Footage showing the moment Njagi was captured fueled interest in the case.

On Thursday, newly installed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police knowledge on the whereabouts of the ‘Kitengela Three’.

He promised a probe on the matter.

“I have just assumed office. What I have gotten from our officers is we don’t have the Kitengela Three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same,” he said.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

