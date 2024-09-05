Court convicts private investigator for receiving Sh30,000 bribe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 5 – The Nairobi Anti-Corruption court has convicted the Director of Swift Tracing and Company Limited for receiving a Sh30,000 bribe from a businessman.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the suspect received the bribe from the businessman who was trading in academic books so as not to implicate him in the sale of counterfeit books.

The suspect was contracted by Brand-ID Technologies to conduct surveillance, Investigation, and identification of main counterfeit supplies and booksellers who are involved in the infringements of the rights of the Kenya Publishers Association.

“Despite the elapse of his contract at Brand-ID Technologies, the accused person went on to solicit bribes in the name of undertaking the surveillance,” said ODPP.

The court found the suspect guilty of mutilating currency contrary to section 367A of the penal code.

Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa said the Prosecution proved it is case beyond reasonable doubt after calling fifteen witnesses.

“The court is set to deliver a sentence on Monday,” said ODPP.

Magistrate Barasa also suspended the bond terms of the accused and directing that he be remanded pending sentencing.

