County Workers Threaten Strike Over Pay Disparities, Issue 21-Day Notice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Devolved units across Kenya’s 47 counties are facing a looming crisis as county government workers threaten to down tools over unresolved pay grievances.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU), which represents various county employees, including firemen, garbage collectors, revenue clerks, and ECDE teachers, has issued a 21-day notice to their employers, demanding immediate resolution of their salary disputes.

KCGWU Secretary General Roba Duba criticized the government’s decision to increase salaries for national government public servants while excluding county employees.

“We hereby demand the immediate implementation of the salary increment for all county employees without any further delay within 21 days. Failure to comply will result in a call for all county employees to down their tools until the matter is addressed,” Roba stated.

Duba expressed frustration over the withdrawal of a salary increase circular that initially applied to all public servants, only to be reinstated for national government employees, leaving county workers out.

He noted that county employees were excluded from the first phase of salary adjustments, which saw public servants receive an increment of 7 to 10 percent.

“We addressed the President through a letter dated August 30, 2023, regarding the discrimination against county government workers. The head of Public Service directed the State Department for Devolution to address the matter, but nothing has been forthcoming, which is against the President’s directive,” Duba added.

Last month, the government implemented a pay rise for police officers, teachers, and civil servants as part of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The 21-day notice has been officially served to all 47 County Government Secretaries, who are responsible for addressing the workers’ grievances.

