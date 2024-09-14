Counties Face Looming Crisis as Workers’ Union Ratify Nationwide Strike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Counties are preparing for a major disruption following the Kenya County Government Workers Union’s (KCGWU) decision to ratify a nationwide strike set to begin on September 24.

The strike is expected to cripple essential services across all 47 counties.

KCGWU Secretary General, Roba Duba, confirmed the strike, citing a September 4 notice that threatened a complete shutdown of county operations.

The strike was ratified by the union’s National Executive Committee, its top decision-making organ on Saturday.

Essential workers—including mortuary attendants, ambulance staff, firemen, sewer workers, garbage collectors, revenue clerks, parking attendants, ECDE teachers, TVET instructors, and enforcement officers—will be walking off the job, halting critical county services.

Salary Disparities and Delayed Deductions

The strike is driven by allegations of salary discrimination in the second phase of a government-mandated pay rise. While the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) initially approved increases for both national and county employees, county workers were excluded from the second phase, despite already being left out of the first round of pay adjustments that saw national public servants receive a 7-10% increment.

“This unfair exclusion is unacceptable. If our demands remain unmet, all county workers will down their tools starting midnight, September 24,” Duba declared.

Pension Crisis and Statutory Deductions

The union is also protesting the failure of county governments to remit statutory deductions, including pension contributions to the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund) and the County Pension Fund (CPF)/Laptrust, which now amount to Sh60 billion.

“Our retirees are suffering, with many unable to meet financial obligations and living in poverty,” Duba said, calling for immediate payment of the outstanding amounts.

