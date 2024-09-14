Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Counties Face Looming Crisis as Workers’ Union Ratify Nationwide Strike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Counties are preparing for a major disruption following the Kenya County Government Workers Union’s (KCGWU) decision to ratify a nationwide strike set to begin on September 24.

The strike is expected to cripple essential services across all 47 counties.

KCGWU Secretary General, Roba Duba, confirmed the strike, citing a September 4 notice that threatened a complete shutdown of county operations.

The strike was ratified by the union’s National Executive Committee, its top decision-making organ on Saturday.

Essential workers—including mortuary attendants, ambulance staff, firemen, sewer workers, garbage collectors, revenue clerks, parking attendants, ECDE teachers, TVET instructors, and enforcement officers—will be walking off the job, halting critical county services.

Salary Disparities and Delayed Deductions

The strike is driven by allegations of salary discrimination in the second phase of a government-mandated pay rise. While the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) initially approved increases for both national and county employees, county workers were excluded from the second phase, despite already being left out of the first round of pay adjustments that saw national public servants receive a 7-10% increment.

“This unfair exclusion is unacceptable. If our demands remain unmet, all county workers will down their tools starting midnight, September 24,” Duba declared.

Pension Crisis and Statutory Deductions

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The union is also protesting the failure of county governments to remit statutory deductions, including pension contributions to the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund) and the County Pension Fund (CPF)/Laptrust, which now amount to Sh60 billion.

“Our retirees are suffering, with many unable to meet financial obligations and living in poverty,” Duba said, calling for immediate payment of the outstanding amounts.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Embassy issues terror alert, urges caution in Nairobi

The security alert follows the recent commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, a global event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the many others...

2 hours ago

Kenya

E-hailing motorcycle riders petition Parliament for sector regulation

As a roadmap to address their challenges, the association is seeking to review the NTSA (Transport Network, Owners, Drivers and Passengers) Regulations to include...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reject Adani JKIA take-over,Senators tell CS Chirchir

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 13 – Lawmakers have opposed the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Airport Limited Holding, accusing the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Germany sign pact to promote exchange of digital skills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Friedrich Naumann Foundation to promote the exchange of digital...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Athletes, activists escort Cheptegei’s body to Trans Nzioa for vigil ahead of funeral in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Athletes and activists on Friday escorted the body of slain Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on a procession to Trans...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA Adani deal only covers aeronautical, commercial development: CS Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir had a challenging time on Friday responding to inquiries from senators on...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale vows to end illegal logging

KERICHO, Kenya, Sep 13 – Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has vowed to end illegal logging of public forests...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC directs principals to work with security agencies to tackle indiscipline, arson in schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) has directed principals and head teachers to collaborate with security agencies to tackle rising indiscipline...

22 hours ago