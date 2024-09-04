Commercialization of livestock rustling main driver of present-day banditry: NCRC report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 — A new study has identified the commercialization of livestock rustling combined with inadequate government security for vulnerable communities, as the primary drivers of present-day banditry across various parts of the country.

The new report, titled “Managing the Dangerous Drift in Livestock Rustling and Banditry in Kenya,” was released by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC), a state corporation under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration on Tuesday.

Conducted in 13 counties—Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kitui, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot, Tana River, Kisumu, and Nandi—the study highlighted the proliferation of illegal small arms and light weapons as significant contributing factors.

The research, which involved interviews with the public, key informants, and focus group discussions, found that high illiteracy levels among the youth were a major driver of livestock rustling and banditry in all counties surveyed, except Kisumu.

“Livestock rustling and banditry were mainly attributed to economic and poverty vulnerabilities in all the counties sampled, except Samburu and Laikipia,” the report noted.

Historical ethnic and inter-community hostilities were identified as key drivers of livestock rustling and banditry in all counties except Nandi.

Additionally, inter-community competition for scarce resources was a major factor in all counties except Kisumu and Nandi.

According to the report, 92% of respondents observed that livestock rustling, and banditry predominantly involved inter-community conflicts, with the remaining cases linked to intra-community disputes.

The report further revealed that some community members were perceived more as victims than perpetrators.

Respondents in several counties indicated that livestock theft was often facilitated by collusion between local thieves and those from neighboring communities.

“Overall, these findings indicate that inter-community livestock rustling, and banditry are the most prevalent forms of these crimes in the country,” the report concluded.

The study also highlighted that an inadequately regulated market for livestock products was a major driver of rustling and banditry in all counties except Nandi, Tana River, Kitui, and Turkana.

Cycles of revenge were significant factors in all counties except Kisumu, Nandi, Baringo, Tana River, and Meru.

Additionally, the need to restock after drought-induced livestock losses fueled incidents of rustling and banditry in all counties except Kisumu, Nandi, Tana River, and Kitui.

The findings also showed that livestock rustling, and banditry were generally regarded as norms accepted by local communities in all the counties surveyed, except Kisumu.

The NCRC emphasized that achieving peace and cohesion in pastoral regions requires addressing these issues and their root causes, including ensuring adequate security through effective disarmament, controlling illicit arms, and enhancing technological and infrastructural measure.

