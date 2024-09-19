Connect with us

A stage photo shows the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China. /CMG

World

CMG’s 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala lights up Shenyang

Published

September 19 – The 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, produced by China Media Group (CMG), was broadcast to viewers around the world on Tuesday night.

As a festival deeply rooted in Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn Festival serves as a meaningful occasion for expressing longing for home and celebrating reunion. The gala unfolded in three chapters, using artistic expressions to bring traditional Chinese culture to life through performances such as songs, dances, operas, and instrumental music. It offered the audience a vivid experience of artistic beauty, cultural richness, and technological wonders.

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was held in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. With over 2,300 years of history, Shenyang is home to more than 1,500 historical and cultural sites scattered throughout the city.

The gala deeply integrated the city’s culture and local characteristics, featuring elements like Shenyang’s shadow puppetry, the local folk dance Er’renzhuan, and the city’s architecture. It also highlighted 13 landmarks, including the Shenyang Imperial Palace, the Liaoning Provincial Museum, and the Chinese Industry Museum, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The Gala was also a celebration of cross-cultural artistic harmony, with an appearance by French pianist Richard Clayderman, acclaimed Hungarian pianist Balázs Havasi and one of Kazakhstan’s most popular singers, Dimash Qudaibergen.

