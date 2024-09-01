Climate Works Mtaani Initiative to begin by October: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 1 — The COVID-era Kazi Mtaani initiative designed to offer income opportunities to unemployed youth in informal settlemnets is scheduled to begin by October 1.

President William Ruto announced the program named Climate Works Mtaani initiative will kick off in a month’s time when he spoke in Kisumu on Saturday.

While affirming the government’s commitment to finding youths job opportunities, Ruto said the initiative will help in managing the country’s environmental sustainability.

“Just give me one month, the project is going to kick off and absorb our youths,” he said.

The President said preparatory efforts were at the tail end.

While responding to the request by Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron to have the initiative re-launched, Ruto told the youth to get ready.

“Just get ready to plant trees so that we have a clean environment,” he said.

Job creation initiatives

Addressing residents of Kondele, the President said his administration is creating jobs for young people on different fronts.

In the housing sector, he said a number of jobs are available while asking young people with different skills to take advantage of the constriction of affordable housing at Lumumba estate in Kisumu.

He said electricians, plumbers, accountants, architects, quantity surveyors amongst other fields should offer their expertise at the construction sites.

President Ruto said the target is youths in the urban informal settlements with the overal objective of ensuring social protection.

“We are creating jobs for young people in the digital platform, markets, manufacturing and export of labour,” he said.

Oron said the young people’s population in Kisumu is growing and there is a need to find them a job.

“Your Excellency, this is Kondele, the un-gazetted barracks, please enlist these young people in the forces,” he said.

