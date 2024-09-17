Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

This photograph taken on September 25, 2022, shows an antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system from US company SpaceX in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall establishes Starlink backup for uninterrupted Customer Service

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Nairobi City County Government has taken a significant step forward in enhancing service delivery by implementing a backup internet link, ensuring seamless functionality in its Customer Service Centre.

This critical infrastructure upgrade supports the Centre in providing enhanced operational efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, a vision championed by the County’s ICT Infrastructure sub-sector.

The Customer Service Centre now benefits from internet speeds ranging between 120 and 200 Mbps.

This new redundancy ensures that essential customer services remain operational even during primary network outages, fostering a smooth and uninterrupted experience for all county residents relying on digital services.

“We are excited to announce the integration of Starlink satellite technology into our Customer Service Centre, aimed at enhancing and improving service delivery to the residents of Nairobi. This upgrade will provide seamless, high-speed connectivity, allowing for faster and more reliable access to the Nairobi Pay system,” said Chief Officer, ICT Infrastructure, Tiras Njoroge.

County Director, ICT Infrastructure, Truphena Ogonda, expressed her enthusiasm for the new infrastructure.

“This redundancy allows us to handle higher data loads, ensuring we can deliver on ambitious plans for expanding e-government services and strengthening our shift toward fully digital service provision,” Ogonda remarked.

Denis Mwai, the Operations Manager from Reisenseo Limited, highlighted the importance of the Starlink backup for future scalability.

“The backup network is vital in ensuring the continuous digitization of records and providing a solid foundation for expanding ICT services,” Mwai explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This technological enhancement directly supports H.E. Governor Sakaja’s manifesto, which prioritizes the use of technology to streamline operations.

With the new system in place, residents of Nairobi can expect more dependable access to county services, pushing the city closer to its goal of becoming a hub for digital innovation.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ILRI, University of Edinburgh Propose Use Of Spatial Modelling, Community Surveys For Feed Inventory

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 17 – An ambitious and cost-effective proposal by the Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and its partner the University of...

30 mins ago

Top stories

Ruto Launches Climate WorX For 20,000 Youth to Restore Nairobi River

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will be pivotal in restoring the Nairobi River Basin as part of a new government...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Outlines Strategy to Tackle 60pc Feed Shortage at AU-IBAR RAFFs Workshop

The alarming feed shortfall, compounded by post-harvest feed losses of 46 percent, has sparked a series of urgent measures by the government to reverse...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGAOs to play crucial role in Nairobi River Basin restoration program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will play a crucial role in the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin in a...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders formation of sub-counties in each constituency

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has announced that every constituency in Nairobi will have a sub-county office to improve the management...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints committee to review University Funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has appointed National working Committee to review the new University funding model that has sparked Nationwide...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 1.2mn registered for SHA ahead of Oct 1 rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says over 1.2 million people have so far voluntarily registered for the Social Health Authority...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome condemns withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security after IG Masengeli sentencing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the withdrawal of Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s security after he handed acting Inspector General...

20 hours ago