City Hall condemns ‘politically-motivated’ Wakulima Market protest

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – The Nairobi city county government has condemned Wakulima market traders unrest witnessed on Thursday morning following a recent relocation order describing the as politically motivated.

According to the Acting County Secretary and head of county Public service Godfrey Akumali, the number of traders operating in the market has reached optimum capacity hence the decision by City hall to relocate them to Kangundo market.

Akumali said the increase in trucks and lorries transporting products in the market has blocked important routes and intersections, creating traffic jams for people attempting to enter the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

He claimed that in addition to obstructing several sidewalks and disturbing other business vendors, the excessive number of traders which has exceeded the necessary capacity of 1200 traders has also caused disruptions.

“As we proceed with this relocation, we condemn today’s demonstrations, which were politically motivated by opportunists. During the early morning relocation at Wakulima Muthurwa Market, our central stores were set on fire, our fire engines stoned and our staff injured,” he said.

City Hall urged all traders to comply with the relocation order highlighting the need to decongest the market.

“As a county, it is our constitutional duty to provide a clean and safe environment, overflowing trash and litter have cluttered the market and surrounding walkways. If left unaddressed, this will become a serious environmental and health problem,” said Akumali.

The Nairobi City county government issued a relocation order to traders at Wakulima Market stating they will be relocated to Kangundo Market, which has the capacity to accommodate over 5,000 traders.

Akumali stated that the Kangundo market located along Kangundo road is well secured and has ample parking space that will accommodate wholesale produce trucks without causing traffic congestion.

“It is one of the largest markets ever constructed, and is currently underutilized, the market is situated in a strategic location near major highways and populated areas, offering better business opportunities to traders,” he said.

Wakulima market traders on Thursday clashed with the police as they resisted a move by the Nairobi County Government to relocate them to Kangundo Road.

On Tuesday, the dealers received an eviction notice and were requested to move, a request they strongly objected to.

