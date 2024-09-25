Chinese, UK militaries hold defense strategic consultations – China Daily

The militaries of China and the United Kingdom held defense strategic consultations in China on Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday night.
The ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed the development of defense relations and conducted in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional security issues of common concern.
The consultations enhanced mutual understanding and trust, the statement added.
