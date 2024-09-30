Chinese premier stresses achieving annual development goals – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday stressed that efforts must be made to implement the policies and arrangements of the central authorities in order to achieve the economic and social development goals for this year.

Li made the remarks when presiding over a State Council executive meeting, which made arrangements for the implementation of a raft of incremental policies devised at a recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Action should be taken to effectively implement macro regulation, foster synergy between various policies, and tackle prominent problems in economic operations, the meeting said.

It urged accelerated action to implement these policies, and underlined the need to mull new policies in a timely manner in response to changing circumstances.

The meeting made arrangements to accelerate the implementation of 102 key projects listed in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

It also discussed work to promote the construction of an inclusive child care services system, and heard a report on progress in building up China’s strength in intellectual property rights.

Draft revisions to the law on science and technology popularization and the law against unfair competition were discussed and approved in principle at the meeting, and will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author