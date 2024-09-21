Connect with us

China expressed serious concerns over US tariffs on Chinese goods, investment restrictions on China, sanctions related to Russia, and actions affecting the interests of Chinese enterprises/China Daily

China-US economic experts meet in Beijing: China Daily

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice-Minister of Finance Liao Min and US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

BEIJING, China, Sep 21 — The China-US Economic Working Group held its fifth meeting in Beijing on Thursday and Friday, according to China Central Television.

Relevant departments from both countries’ economic sectors also attended.

In accordance with the consensus reached during previous talks between the leaders of the two countries’ working groups in San Francisco and Guangzhou, the two sides conducted frank, pragmatic, and constructive communication on topics including macroeconomic conditions and policies, addressing global challenges, and issues of mutual concern.

China expressed serious concerns over US tariffs on Chinese goods, investment restrictions on China, sanctions related to Russia, and actions affecting the interests of Chinese enterprises. Both parties agreed to continue maintaining communication.

Finance Minister Lan Fo’an briefly greeted the US delegation.

