China unveils moon-landing spacesuit for the first time: China Daily

CHONGQING,China, Sep 29 — The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) unveiled the exterior design of the country’s moon-landing spacesuit for the first time on Saturday, soliciting its name from the public.

Displayed on the third Spacesuit Technology Forum hosted by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, the white moon-landing spacesuit is decorated with red stripes.

The red stripes on its upper limbs are inspired by ribbons from the famous “flying apsaras” of Dunhuang art, while those on its lower limbs resemble rocket launch flames. Yang Liwei, deputy chief designer of China’s manned space program and China’s first taikonaut, speaks at the launching ceremony of an activity to solicit the name of China’s moon-landing spacesuit in Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, Sept 28, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

According to a video released by the CMSA, the spacesuit is made from protective materials that can effectively shield astronauts from the lunar thermal environment and lunar dust. It is equipped with a multifunctional integrated control panel that is easy to operate, as well as cameras for recording close-up and long-distance scenes.

Cutting-edge features

The spacesuit also features flexible and reliable gloves, a panoramic glare-proof helmet visor, and joints adapted for low-gravity environments. The overall design of the spacesuit is lightweight, suitable for activities on the lunar surface.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping serve as models for the new lunar suit in the video. Clad in the lunar gear, they perform a variety of movements, including walking, squatting, bending over, kneeling on one knee, and climbing a ladder.

According to Li Meng from the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, the development of the moon-landing spacesuit was started in 2020, aiming to produce lightweight, compact, highly reliable and safe lunar suits. The development has made many key technological breakthroughs. This photo shows the exterior design of China’s moon-landing spacesuit during the third Spacesuit Technology Forum in Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, Sept 28, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Lunar exploration

China’s first and second generations of Feitian extravehicular spacesuits have supported 17 astronauts in completing 17 extravehicular activities, ensuring the construction and efficient operation of the country’s space station, according to Liu Dongyue from the center.

Zhai made history in the Shenzhou-7 mission as China’s first person to conduct a spacewalk. He is also a crew member for the Shenzhou-13 mission.

Wang is a crew member for the Shenzhou-10 and the Shenzhou-13 missions and the first woman astronaut who has entered China’s space station.

China has initiated the lunar landing phase of its manned lunar exploration program, with a plan of manned lunar landing by 2030. The unveiling of the moon-landing spacesuit marks the achievement of the program, and signifies the new stage of the country’s spacesuit technology.

This photo shows the exterior design of China’s moon-landing spacesuit during the third Spacesuit Technology Forum in Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, Sept 28, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

