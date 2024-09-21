China, Japan reach deal on discharge monitoring: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Sep 21 — China and Japan have reached an agreement to establish an effective long-term international monitoring arrangement on the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water, paving the way for the gradual resumption of the seafood trade.

Under the agreement, Japan would allow China and other stakeholders to conduct independent sampling and monitoring as well as inter-laboratory comparisons.

The agreement was the result of over 10 rounds of consultations between the two countries and with relevant international organizations, said the Foreign Ministry.

As part of the agreement, Japan pledged to fulfill its obligations under international law, do its utmost to avoid leaving a negative impact on human health and the environment, and conduct continuous evaluations of the impact on the marine environment and marine ecosystems.

Beijing and Tokyo agreed to continue to have constructive, science-based dialogue with a great sense of responsibility for the ecosystem, the environment, and human life and health, in order to properly address concerns over the discharge.

Based on scientific evidence, China will gradually resume imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet regulatory requirements and standards after China’s substantive participation in the international monitoring system and the conducting of independent sampling and other monitoring activities by participating countries.

Import ban

China introduced the import ban in August 2023, shortly after Japan started releasing the nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean, which Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday was a temporary and emergency precaution to prevent risks and protect Chinese people’s health.

Reports quoted statistics from the Japanese side as saying that Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first half of 2024 fell for the first time since 2020, with exports to the Chinese mainland falling 43.8 percent, including a decrease in seafood exports of 92.3 percent.

The bilateral agreement does not mean China will immediately resume all imports of Japanese aquatic products, Mao told a regular news briefing.

Relevant measures will be taken in accordance with the regulations of the World Trade Organization as well as Chinese laws and based on scientific facts and security, she said.

China will carry out technical consultations with Japan on the resumption of the imports, and the results and policy adjustments will be revealed to the public in a timely manner, she said.

Mao reiterated that China’s firm opposition to the ocean discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water stays unchanged, urging the international community to work with China to supervise Japan’s fulfillment of its commitments.

Calling the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water both a political and scientific issue, Mao said that the bilateral agreement has laid a foundation for the international community to scientifically, effectively and safely deal with the issue.

Mao also denied any connection between the agreement and the recent fatal stabbing of a Japanese child in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, saying that the attack was an isolated incident.

Observers have said that such an agreement aims at restricting Japan’s ocean discharge action and bringing related activities under effective international supervision.

Steadfast stance

Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow in the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said that the agreement is a result of China’s steadfast stance and its resolute diplomatic efforts.

Many countries have shown ambivalent attitudes on the discharge driven by political factors, but China has consistently and clearly expressed its opposition, and through relentless efforts, has pushed Japan to make compromises, he said.

Previously, the Japanese side did not allow China to carry out independent monitoring and sampling.

“China has no selfish interests but only aims to safeguard the lives, health and ecological environment of the people from Pacific countries. China’s steadfast stance and diplomatic actions demonstrate its sense of responsibility as a major power.”

If this agreement can be effectively implemented, it is believed it can help ease the negative impact of one of the key obstacles in China-Japan relations, Xiang said.

Yang Duanjie, deputy chief engineer at the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said that in the future, China and Japan need to further refine monitoring arrangements, formulate practical, scientific and reasonable plans, and effectively implement them.

The establishment of a more restricted international monitoring arrangement and independent sampling and monitoring are of great significance in ensuring the reliability and credibility of monitoring data, which will help strengthen the supervision of Japan, he added.

