China issues new standard for calculating product carbon footprint – China Daily

China has taken a significant step forward in managing its carbon footprint by releasing a new standard for calculating the carbon footprint of products, filling a gap in the country’s system of general standards.

This move is part of a broader strategy outlined by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, along with 15 other national governmental bodies, in an action plan unveiled in May to build a comprehensive carbon footprint management system.

With general principles for product carbon footprint calculation, the new standard is expected to offer clear guidelines in the development of specific standards to calculate carbon emissions for different products, according to a media release from the ministry on Tuesday.

It serves as key foundations for accelerating the establishment of a national system for carbon footprint calculation management, the ministry stressed. It will also enable companies to figure out potentials for energy conservation and emission reduction in their upstream and downstream industrial chains, the release said.

Aligning with the globally accepted life cycle assessment approaches, it said, the standard outlines the scope, principles, and methods for quantifying a product’s carbon footprint, all compatible with international practices.

The standard will help Chinese companies better navigate international green trade barriers, enhance the low-carbon competitiveness of their products, and strengthen their overall competitive advantages, the ministry noted.

The ministry pledges consistent efforts to strengthen the country’s standard system for product carbon footprint management, prioritizing the development of calculation standards for energy, upstream raw materials, and key export-oriented products.

