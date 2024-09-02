China Expands Visa Fingerprint Exemption for Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Chinese embassy in Nairobi has announced an expansion of the exemption of fingerprint collection for visa applicants, offering a limited-time reprieve for those seeking to travel to China.

The window which starts from Monday through to December next year will exempt all applicants who seek single or double-entry short-term visas to China from undergoing fingerprint collection.

This temporary measure applies to travelers planning to stay in China for no more than 180 days according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy.

“From September 2, 2024, to December 31, 2025, the Embassy of China in Kenya exempts all applicants who apply for single or double-entry short-term visas,” a statement from the embassy indicated.

The exemption is anchored on streamlining the visa application process, making it more convenient for travelers from Kenya.

The move is particularly beneficial for business people, tourists, and other short-term visitors who frequently travel between Kenya and China.

This development is part of China’s broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Kenya, fostering increased mobility and collaboration between the two nations.

The exemption is likely to enhance bilateral exchanges, contributing to the growing partnership between Kenya and China.

