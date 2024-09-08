China and Africa: partners in modernisation and progress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the blossoms of spring give way to the fruits of autumn, we are reminded that a bountiful harvest is always the reward of dedication and effort. This sentiment perfectly encapsulates the growing partnership between China and Africa—a relationship that has not only stood the test of time but has grown stronger each year. At a time when the world is undergoing unprecedented changes, it is heartening to see China and Africa come together once again, this time with a clear goal – to forge a future rooted in cooperation, modernisation, and mutual prosperity.

Since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, the China-Africa relationship has blossomed into one of the most robust partnerships in the international arena. This forum has been a cornerstone of diplomacy and development for both sides, marking over two decades of shared achievements. This partnership is at its peak today, with both regions striving to enhance their ties in ways that reflect a rapidly changing world. The proposal to elevate China-Africa relations to a strategic level underlines the significance of this partnership as a model for the Global South and beyond.

One of the key messages from this recent meeting in Beijing is clear, modernisation is a right for all nations. For far too long, the Western model of modernisation has come at a cost to many developing countries. But, as the Chinese and African nations demonstrate, modernisation can be equitable, inclusive, and centered on the needs of people. China’s success in building a modern socialist state, coupled with Africa’s resurgence under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, shows that developing countries are not only capable of modernisation—they are actively shaping a future where development is fair and accessible to all.

This new chapter of cooperation between China and Africa is built on shared values and aspirations. Both regions recognise the importance of modernisation that is just and equitable, open and mutually beneficial, people-centered, and environmentally sustainable. China has committed to deepening its cooperation with Africa in key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, trade, and technology, while also promoting cultural exchanges and capacity building. This holistic approach ensures that modernisation is not just about economic progress, but also about human development, social harmony and environmental stewardship.

The commitment to building a greener future is particularly noteworthy. In an era where climate change poses an existential threat to humanity, China and Africa are taking decisive steps to promote green development. Through clean energy projects, disaster prevention initiatives, and joint research in areas like biodiversity conservation, both regions are positioning themselves as leaders in the global transition to a more sustainable world.

Perhaps most importantly, this partnership underscores the vital connection between peace, security and development. China’s support for Africa’s efforts to safeguard peace and stability is a testament to the shared understanding that without security, there can be no development. The establishment of a security framework, coupled with economic cooperation, will ensure that Africa can pursue its modernisation goals in a peaceful and stable environment.

As China and Africa move forward together, the world should take note. With a combined population of over 2.8 billion people, the modernisation of China and Africa will have a profound impact on the global landscape. This partnership is not just about bilateral relations. It is also about setting a new precedent for international cooperation, where development is inclusive, sustainable, and focused on the well-being of the people.

The next three years promise to be transformative for both regions. With China’s pledge of RMB 360 billion in financial support and a comprehensive action plan that includes infrastructure development, trade cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, the future of China-Africa cooperation is brighter than ever. This partnership is a beacon of hope for the Global South and a powerful force for modernisation and progress.

As the African proverb says, “A friend is someone you share the path with.” On this path to modernisation, China and Africa walk hand in hand, ensuring that no one is left behind. Together, they are not only building a better future for their own people but also contributing to a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous world for all.

