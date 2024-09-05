China, Africa advance on path to modernization

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China Sep 5 – President Xi Jinping hosted African leaders at a banquet in Beijing on Wednesday, reaffirming his belief that the people of China and Africa, united by shared goals, can accomplish new and even greater feats in their paths toward modernization.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed foreign leaders attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and their spouses at the Great Hall of the People.

In a toast to the dignitaries, the Chinese president emphasized the enduring bond between China and Africa — a relationship that he characterized as “rooted in traditional friendship” and bolstered by mutual struggles against imperialism, colonialism and hegemonism.

Recalling his 10 visits to Africa and numerous meetings with African leaders, Xi spoke of a deep connection with the continent. “All our meetings have been cordial and heartwarming. They have reinforced my belief that the China-Africa community with a shared future is built on a strong foundation, has been blessed with a good start, and enjoys broad prospects.”

The China-Africa community with a shared future thrives on the strength of win-win cooperation, he added.

Xi praised FOCAC, now in its 24th year, as a vital platform that has transformed the lives of millions through projects across the continent.

“Through this key cooperation platform, we have together built roads, railways, schools, hospitals, industrial parks and special economic zones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the China-Africa community with a shared future has grown in step with the times.

He pointed to the success of the nine programs agreed upon at the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar, Senegal, in 2021, which included initiatives on matters ranging from poverty alleviation and health to trade.

“We pulled together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We maintained close cooperation and coordination on major international and regional issues. Together we have made the voice of the Global South stronger.

“We human beings have been dreaming of a community with a shared future, and modernization is what it takes to turn our dream into reality,” Xi told the dignitaries.

China and Africa have been, and remain, pioneers in building this community, and we will stay at the forefront in pursuing modernization, he said.

Xi emphasized that as long as the more than 2.8 billion Chinese and African people are united toward shared goals, they will definitely spearhead the modernization drive of the Global South, and make greater contributions to a community with a shared future for mankind.

