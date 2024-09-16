Chartered Cessna Caravan crashes on takeoff in Migori

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 16 — A plane carrying 11 people veered off the runway at Lichota Airstrip in Migori County on Monday noon during take off.

Onlookers reported seeing the plane veering off the runway on Monday before coming to a stop.

It then started billowing smoke.

A fire engine from Migori county government was quick to arrive at the scene.

An ambulance too was at the scene to help evacuate the passengers to safety.

Moses Ywera, an eye witness, said the plane had difficulty in taking off.

“I was in my compound next to the airstrip when I saw the plane trying to take off from the runaway to the air,” Ywera said.

Ywera noted the plane started losing direction with loud screeching sounds from the wheels.

“It lost control and stalled at the end of runaway,” he said.

“We stopped to help when the smoke eased and we saw people coming out safely, though they looked shaken,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was established that the plane belongs to Z.Boskovic Air Charters with registration 5Y-ZBW.

The company in a statement said 10 passengers and one crew member who were in the plane during the incident escaped unhurt.

The company said they are working with relevant authorities to help in investigations over the incident.

About The Author