Catholic Church says Cardinal Njue is alive and well

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 27 – The Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese has dismissed widespread reports of the demise of Cardinal John Njue’s demise.

Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi Reverend Wallace Ng’ang’a confirmed that the Cardinal Njue is alive as he termed the claims as false and without foundation.

He urged Kenyans to disregard the rumours spreading online.

“It has come to our attention that persistent rumours are circulating regarding the alleged death of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue. We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without foundation,” he said.

The Reverend appealed to the public to desist from sharing information, particularly on sensitive matters, without verifying the facts.

He stressed that any official updates on Cardinal Njue’s health or any other matter would come directly from Church channels, discouraging Kenyans from entertaining unverified rumours.

Cardinal Njue was last seen in public on September 8 2024 leading a mass in Divine Mercy Catholic Parish in Kariobangi South.

Njue is the second cardinal in Kenya’s history, after the late Maurice Michael Cardinal Otunga who died in 2003.

He however retired in 2013.

