Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Cabinet also backed the amendment of statutes including the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code to expedite investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet endorses UPI protocol to rid public service of ghost workers

Cabinet Office said the initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — The Cabinet has approved the implementation of a Unified Personnel Identification (UPI) system to eradicate “ghost workers” and payroll fraud across all levels of government, including constitutional commissions.

In a Cabinet dispatch on Tuesday, the Cabinet said the initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

“As part of the Administration’s commitment to advancing accountability and transparency in the management of public affairs as a strategy to combat corruption, Cabinet assessed the progress made under a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring the prudent use of public resources,” read the dispatch.

The decision comes after an annual report covering the 2022/2023 financial year by the Public Service Commission (PSC) established that there were 19,467 ghost workers in the national government, including 12,535 in ministries and their departments, 4,558 in state corporations, and 2,287 in public universities.

PSC reported 100 ghost workers at State House.

The Cabinet also resolved to establish a legal and institutional framework for mandatory and continuous vetting of all public officers, centralizing wealth declarations under a single office across the Government.

This measure seeks to maintain a high standard of professionalism and integrity within the public sector.

The Cabinet also backed the amendment of statutes including the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code to expedite investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes with the objective to esnure their conclusion within six months.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to hear petition against Joho’s appoitment on September 17

Justice Lawrence Mugambi slotted the matter following a petition by a lobby registered as Genesis for Human Rights Commission which cited his involvement in...

August 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Askul faces Appointments Committee in bid to join Ruto Cabinet

The committee pressed Askul on how she will deal with issues facing the Arid and Semi-arid areas which include drought and food security as...

August 9, 2024
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC contests integrity of Ruto’s Cabinet, ‘flawed’ vetting in court

The Commission cited unment integrity threshold during the vetting process and inadequate public participation.

August 9, 2024

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: New Cabinet Secretaries take oath at State House

19 new Cabinet Secretaries were sworn in on Thursday following approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday. They include Kindiki Kithure (Interior), Rebecca Miano...

August 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’at is suited for many roles, Cabinet is not one of them: Ichung’wah

As he moved the special motion on the vetting report, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang’at’s nomination does not...

August 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto picks Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG on...

July 30, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

July 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

July 27, 2024