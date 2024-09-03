Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

Kenya

Build leadership, governance capacity in African e-Health:CS Barasa to medical experts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Digital health leaders in Africa need to learn from each other to advance Digital health transformation efforts in Africa.

The appeal was made during the first African eHealth Leadership Forum in Nairobi, which brought together policymakers and e-health leaders from 14 countries across Africa to discuss the role of proper leadership and governance structures in advancing digital health initiatives.

Participants at the summit included representatives from the Ministry of Health, in partnership with Africa CDC, Pan African Association of Health Informatics (HELINA), Kenya Health Informatics Association (KeHIA), and OpenHIE.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

“We envision digital health as more than just a tool; it’s a strategic priority for achieving our national health goals. By embracing innovations, African health providers can enhance their ability to deliver effective and equitable healthcare,” she said.

Kenya was selected as the first host of the forum due to its remarkable progress in digital health transformation driven by the Kenya Digital Health Superhighway.

Steven Wanyee the president of HELINA, addressed the pressing need for increased investment in digital health infrastructure and training for healthcare providers.

“Digital health is an investment and not a merely a cost. Innovations have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by bridging gaps in service delivery and ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality care,” said Wanyee.

Kenya was selected as the first host of the forum due to its remarkable progress in digital health transformation driven by the Kenya Digital Health Superhighway.

The forum demonstrated that leadership and governance are crucial for shaping legislation, policy, and compliance which are necessary for the successful implementation of digital health solutions.

Recommendations will be submitted to the World Health Organization and Africa CDC, marking a significant step toward a unified approach to digital health across the continent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

City Hall’s youngest executive sights staff welfare, customer satisfaction in health reform plan

Suzanne Silantoi, named Health CECM in the City Hall Cabinet in July 2023 at the age of 29, says effective delivery of healthcare requires...

July 30, 2024

Capital Health

Mbagathi Hospital receives electric delivery beds fortifying Sakaja’s health agenda

City Hall welcomed the new equipment as a key enabler to Governor Johnson Sakaja's commitment to ensuring preservation of dignity in county-run health facilities.

June 17, 2024

Kenya

Maize for Health: Governor Natembeya plan for NHIF coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has proposed a new initiative wherein residents would contribute one 90 kg bag of...

December 30, 2023

Capital Health

Activists demand accountability mechanism to tame medical negligence

An alliance of 18 CSOs challenged the government to address the root causes of medical negligence and put an end to preventable maternal deaths...

February 8, 2023

Capital Health

Govt committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage – CS Nakhumicha

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 11- Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the government remains committed to fast track the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)...

November 8, 2022

County News

Ruto vows to speed up NHIF reforms, mainstream community health workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — President William Ruto has vowed to speed up the much needed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reforms, so that...

October 20, 2022

Capital Health

First ever Kenyan bone Marrow Transplant conducted at Nairobi West hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Nairobi West hospital has successfully conducted the first ever bone marrow transplant  in the country, to a female...

October 18, 2022

Top stories

47 charged in the US for diverting $240mn Covid fund to acquire properties in Kenya, Turkey

"The defendants used the proceeds of their fraudulent scheme to purchase luxury vehicles, residential and commercial real estate in Minnesota as well as property...

September 21, 2022