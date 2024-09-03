Build leadership, governance capacity in African e-Health:CS Barasa to medical experts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Digital health leaders in Africa need to learn from each other to advance Digital health transformation efforts in Africa.

The appeal was made during the first African eHealth Leadership Forum in Nairobi, which brought together policymakers and e-health leaders from 14 countries across Africa to discuss the role of proper leadership and governance structures in advancing digital health initiatives.

Participants at the summit included representatives from the Ministry of Health, in partnership with Africa CDC, Pan African Association of Health Informatics (HELINA), Kenya Health Informatics Association (KeHIA), and OpenHIE.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

“We envision digital health as more than just a tool; it’s a strategic priority for achieving our national health goals. By embracing innovations, African health providers can enhance their ability to deliver effective and equitable healthcare,” she said. Kenya was selected as the first host of the forum due to its remarkable progress in digital health transformation driven by the Kenya Digital Health Superhighway.

Steven Wanyee the president of HELINA, addressed the pressing need for increased investment in digital health infrastructure and training for healthcare providers.

“Digital health is an investment and not a merely a cost. Innovations have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by bridging gaps in service delivery and ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality care,” said Wanyee.

The forum demonstrated that leadership and governance are crucial for shaping legislation, policy, and compliance which are necessary for the successful implementation of digital health solutions.

Recommendations will be submitted to the World Health Organization and Africa CDC, marking a significant step toward a unified approach to digital health across the continent.

