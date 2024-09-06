Brunei Key Partner in India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific Vision: PM Modi to Sultan Bolkiah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sep 6 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, highlighted Brunei’s importance as a key partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. The two leaders celebrated 40 years of diplomatic ties, with PM Modi emphasizing the deep cultural connection between the nations.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to you and the Royal Family for your warm hospitality. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I offer my greetings to you and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence,” PM Modi said.

He noted the centuries-old cultural ties as the foundation of the friendship, recalling Sultan Bolkiah’s visit to India as the Chief Guest on Republic Day in 2018. PM Modi expressed his pleasure at visiting Brunei at the start of his third term, calling the country an important partner in India’s future strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that the leaders held productive talks, reviewing bilateral relations in defense, trade, and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The leaders welcomed the elevation of their bilateral ties to an “Enhanced Partnership,” marking a new chapter in relations between India and Brunei. PM Modi thanked Brunei’s Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for the ceremonial welcome on his arrival in the country.

