Beijing santions US military companies for arm sales to Taiwan: China Daily

BEIJING, China, Sep 19 — Beijing announced fresh sanctions on Wednesday against nine United States enterprises in the military-industrial sector and warned that Washington’s use of arms to support “Taiwan independence” will only backfire.

The sanctions came after the US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed on Tuesday that the US State Department had approved a $228 million arms sale to the Taiwan region.

The sale covers the return, repair and reshipment of spare parts and other equipment essential for military aircraft.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the move “seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The nine sanctioned US companies are: Sierra Nevada Corp; Stick Rudder Enterprises; Cubic Corp; S3 AeroDefense; TCOM Limited Partnership; TextOre; Planate Management Group; ACT1 Federal; and Exovera.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region are “sending a wrong signal” to “Taiwan independence “separatist forces.

“China strongly condemns and resolutely opposes it, and has lodged solemn representations to the US side,” he said.

The biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the greatest damage to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait comes from the separatist activities of “Taiwan independence” forces and the connivance and support by external forces led by the US, he said.

‘Independence by force’

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities’ attempt to “seek independence by force” and the US persistence in “assisting independence by force” will surely backfire, reap its own consequences, and will only end in failure, he added.

Beijing’s sanctions include the freezing of the nine companies’ “movable and immovable property and other kinds of property” in China, as well as a ban on organizations and individuals in China from engaging in transactions and cooperation with these companies.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision will take effect on Wednesday and is based on Articles 3, 4, 6,9 and 15 of China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

“The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests and is the first uncrossable red line in China-US relations,” the spokesman said.

“No one should underestimate China’s resolute will and strong capability to oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ and defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

