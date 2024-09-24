Beijing Global Friend Airports CEO Forum kicks off – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Over 300 civil aviation professionals from around the world gathered in Beijing on Tuesday for the Beijing Global Friend Airports CEO Forum, marking a significant milestone as the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event focused on enhancing safety standards, operational efficiency and service quality within the airport sector while exploring future development trends.

Hu Zhenjiang, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, underscored the critical importance of international cooperation.

“It is imperative that we deepen collaboration and communication among nations to collectively tackle various risks and challenges. Airports globally must intensify information exchange, share experiences and engage in technical partnerships to devise solutions that foster the secure advancement of global civil aviation,” he said.

The civil aviation industry has faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, which significantly disrupted air travel since late 2019. However, both global and Chinese civil aviation markets are showing signs of recovery.

For instance, Beijing Capital International Airport is projected to exceed 50 million passenger trips this year during the upcoming National Day holiday, from Oct 1 to Oct 7, reflecting an impressive year-on-year increase of over 30 percent, according to Si Rong, deputy head of the international affairs division at the airport’s civil aviation department.

She also noted that international passenger volumes at the airport surpassed 10 million by early September, indicating a growth rate exceeding 100 percent.

“The recovery at Beijing Capital is progressing well and in an orderly manner. We have recently increased the frequency of several routes, including services to Haneda in Japan and various destinations in Thailand. We expect this positive trend to continue into the upcoming winter and spring travel seasons,” Si said.

She also highlighted that the recovery rate for the European market has already surpassed 80 percent at the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Established in 2011, the Beijing Global Friend Airports CEO Forum aims to cultivate global airport partnerships, enhancing safety measures and operational efficiencies while exploring emerging industry trends. With eight successful editions behind it, the forum has evolved into a vital platform for dialogue between China’s airport sector and the international community, significantly contributing to the expansion of route networks and bolstering China’s influence in civil aviation.

