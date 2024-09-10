Beijing cements ties with Madrid: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Sep 10 — Market opening-up, new energy cooperation and multilateralism were highlighted in talks between President Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Monday.

At the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Sanchez expressed his pleasure at visiting China again after his previous trip last year, saying that this shows the closeness of the two countries’ ties.

Xi said the two sides should work together for growth in high-technology areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and new energy to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

During the visit, the two sides signed a number of cooperative agreements in areas including green development.

The Spanish leader told Xi that this showcases the huge potential and bright prospects for cooperation between the two sides.

Last year, bilateral trade reached $48.6 billion, with China becoming Spain’s top trade partner outside the European Union, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Xi said Beijing hopes that Madrid will remain committed to providing a fair, equitable, safe and nondiscriminatory business environment for Chinese investors.

Sanchez said Spain is willing to provide a favorable environment for Chinese enterprises, and that it supports the principle of free trade and market opening and would not agree to a trade war.

As next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the two countries establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership, China and Spain should keep enriching this partnership to build “a long-term and stable relationship that is full of strategic certainty”, Xi said.

Sanchez said Spain views relations with China from a strategic perspective, firmly pursues the one-China policy and sees itself as China’s trustworthy partner.

Next year will also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU.

Regarding China-EU ties, Xi said Beijing appreciates Madrid’s vigorous push for China-EU exchanges and cooperation.

Beijing is willing to work with the EU to take stock of the successful experience of the relationship’s development, and to advance the relationship steadily featuring self-reliance, mutual achievement and benefit to the world, Xi said, adding that Spain should further play a constructive role in this regard.

Spain is willing to continue to play an active role in promoting the healthy development of EU-China relations, Sanchez said.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as the Ukraine crisis and the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Xi noted that China and Spain are both countries with a sense of duty and mission, and both advocate multilateralism and free trade.

Beijing is willing to expand third-party market cooperation with Madrid toward the Global South and strengthen communication and cooperation in international organizations, he said.

Sanchez said that China is a key player in maintaining world peace and development, and it plays an important and constructive role in resolving major international and regional issues.

Sanchez, whose official visit to China will last from Sunday to Wednesday, also met with Premier Li Qiang on Monday.

