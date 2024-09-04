Connect with us

Ban on third term extra-curricular activities, prayer day still stands:Kipsang

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 4 -The government has maintained the ban on social activities in schools including prayer days, school visits during third term.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang ordered strict enforcement of the ban by schools.

“The purpose of this circular is to ask you to enforce the directive by ensuring that schools do not conduct any of these activities. Please bring the content of these circular to the attention of all schools under your jurisdiction,” said Kipsang.

On May 2016, the former Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiang’i banned all social activities in the third term including prayer days, visiting, half term breaks, sports, prize-giving ceremonies and annual general meetings this is in efforts to cut contact between candidates and outsiders.

This was in bid to contain cheating during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Matiang’i said the prayer days during the last academic term are used as avenues for exchanging materials, which are later used by candidates in cheating during KCPE and KCSE examinations.

