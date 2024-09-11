Connect with us

Aviation workers union end strike, JKIA operations resume

The workers took part in the industrial action over a move by the government to lease JKIA to Adani company group of India.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has called off its strike after a day of disruptions that crippled air transport services.

Union Secretary General Moses Ndiema announced that operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which was heavily impacted by the strike, will resume.

The decision came after a meeting with government officials, including Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, and other key stakeholders.

Ndiema urged airport workers to return to their duties and called on the government not to victimize anyone who participated in the industrial action.

“No worker should be harassed. They should be treated well and given ample time to return to work,” he said.

The recent industrial action, which left passengers stranded and disrupted flights at JKIA, Moi International Airport, Eldoret International Airport, and Kisumu International Airport, was triggered by the government’s plan to lease JKIA.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

