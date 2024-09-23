Connect with us

Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Atwoli hits out at Gachagua over contradictory remarks against Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 23 – Cental Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has taken a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying that his present political rhetoric is not healthy for the country.

According to Atwoli, Gachagua has taken advantage of the absence of president William Ruto who is away in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to politic instead of supporting government agenda.

“The Deputy President is on campaign mode misleading and misguiding the nation. You cannot be contradicting government policies and your own president,” he said.

Over the weekend, Gachagua urged president Ruto to keep his promise of not allowing his deputy to be “humiliated” citing his impending impeachment motion.

Earlier Gachagua claimed those out to impeach him had offered lawmakers bribes. Gachagua disclosed that he is already courting new political friends in an apparent exit strategy should his political opponents make true their threats to execute his impeachment.

He made the revelations a day after he admitted that President Ruto had the ability to marshal sufficient votes in the National Assembly to seal his impeachment.

“We respect president Ruto and will continue to do so. But as we do that, we continue to look for new friends because we don’t want Mount Kenya people to be on their own,” he said.

His woes however continue to deepen.

On Monday September 23, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana filed a censure motion against him, a move that could deepen the country’s second-in-command troubles and further isolate him within the government.

Mungatana, a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), cites Gachagua’s “marginalization of minority groups and inciteful remarks” as key reasons for the motion forwarded to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Although the censure motion lacks the legal authority to remove Gachagua from office, its passage could tarnish his reputation and weaken his political influence.

“Gachagua is in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution which are against the national values and principles of governance and demean the high office of the Deputy President of the Republic,” Mungatana said.

