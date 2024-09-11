Connect with us

Airport workers in Kenya staged a major strike against the planned Adani take-over. / September 11, 2024.

World

Atwoli Backs Striking Airport Workers Amid Controversial Adani Group Deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has expressed full support for striking airport workers, criticizing the government for failure to address their grievances on time.

Kenyan airport workers downed tools on Wednesday to protest the planned takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, citing fears of job losses.

The strike, which began on Tuesday night, left thousands of passengers stranded, with several airlines suspending flights to and from JKIA, a major hub for East Africa.

“We support this strike because the government has failed to address the workers’ concerns,” Atwoli said, blaming “arrogant ministers” for the escalating situation. He noted that he sought clarity from government officials months ago but received no proper response.

Atwoli made the remarks during a visit to the airport on Wednesday morning to show solidarity with the striking workers.

“This could have been avoided if the union had been consulted, but certain Cabinet Secretaries failed to take action, leading to this outcome,” Atwoli stated.

He urged workers to remain patient, promising to meet with management to seek a resolution. “Please be patient. I’m going into a meeting now and will return with updates in a few hours,” he told them.

Passengers have continued to suffer the effects of the strike, with several flights cancelled or delayed.

Only arriving flights were being processed, leaving outbound passengers stranded. Many travellers were seen sitting on their luggage, seeking shade from the scorching sun, while others made frantic phone calls, unsure of their next steps.

Both domestic and international flights were impacted, with long queues forming as passengers struggled to get assistance. Kenya Airways and Jambojet have suspended all flights to and from JKIA due to the ongoing strike.

In a statement, Jambojet advised its customers to hold off on flight plans to JKIA until further notice.

“The ongoing strike by airport workers has disrupted our operations. All flights scheduled to land or take off from JKIA are on hold until further notice,” Jambojet’s statement read.

The strike follows weeks of mounting tension after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a notice last month opposing the government’s proposed lease of JKIA to Adani Group, which has sparked outrage among the workers and Kenyans on social media.

In this article:
