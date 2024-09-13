Athletes, activists escort Cheptegei’s body to Trans Nzioa for vigil ahead of funeral in Uganda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Athletes and activists on Friday escorted the body of slain Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on a procession to Trans Nzoia for a vigil ahead of a military funeral in Uganda.

The athletes and activists accompanying her body expressed deep sorrow and called for justice for Cheptegei and other female athletes who have been targeted in similar acts of violence.

“Rebecca’s demise is very sad. We hope justice will be served and the perpetrator brought to book. As the athletic community, we are very sad,” said Kenyan born Romanian athlete Joan Jelimo.

Cheptegei succumbed to multiple burns on September 5 from a domestic quarrel with her estranged partner.

She had been admitted to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where doctors pronounced her dead due to organ failure after three days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Paris Olympian suffered 75 percent burns after she was doused with petrol by her alleged estranged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, at their home in Kinyoro location in Kitale on Sunday.

Ndiema would also later succumb to burns.

Cheptegei will be laid to rest in Bukwo district in Eastern Uganda

