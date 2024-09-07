Connect with us

People search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. Gaza's civil defense agency said the attack killed 12 Palestinians. MAHMOUD ISSA/GETTY IMAGES

World

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

Published

GAZA, Sep. 7 (Xinhua) — At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip on Friday, said Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft struck a house located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Medical sources said that the airstrike killed five people, with several still trapped under the rubble. Also on Friday, five people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli bombing of a home in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement. The Israeli army has not made any comment on the incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others taken hostage. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,878, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday. 

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

