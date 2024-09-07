At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GAZA, Sep. 7 (Xinhua) — At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip on Friday, said Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft struck a house located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Medical sources said that the airstrike killed five people, with several still trapped under the rubble. Also on Friday, five people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli bombing of a home in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement. The Israeli army has not made any comment on the incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others taken hostage. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,878, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

