National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Any leader who poses a threat to Nation’s unity ought to be removed: Wetangula

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula say Parliament should remove any leader who poses a threat to peaceful integration and national cohesion.

Speaking on Sunday at Wamunyu Catholic Church in Machakos County, Wetangula emphasized that individuals in leadership positions, particularly at the national level, must be cautious not to create divisions by advocating for the interests of specific regions at the expense of others.

“We must know that our diversity is the source of our strength and that is how we shall live. If there is anyone who wants to disrupt the peace of the nation, they should be removed because we want peace for everybody,” he stated.

“I urge leaders to avoid politics that fragment our nation along ethnic or regional lines. Our Constitution states that every Kenyan has the right to live, own property, and enjoy peace everywhere in the country. We must remember that our diversity is the source of our strength.”

His remarks come as the Legislators expect to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Tuesday since it has sailed past the 117-signature threshold required for the tabling before the House next.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who announced his intention to move the motion on Thursday, said he had collected 242 signatured from lawmakers in support of the bid.

Should the motion find its way to the National Assembly, Barasa, an ally of President William Ruto, will require 233 votes to pass.

Gachagua has however, termed his planned impeachment motion as “an act of subversion” insisting that he must finish his five-year term.

Speaking at a church service in Kinoru, Meru County, on Sunday Gachagua asked those plotting his impeachment to allow him to end his 5-year term before President William Ruto considers a possible replacement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua claims that having been elected on a joint ticket with President William Ruto, his impeachment would amount to subverting the will of theh people.

“As we do whatever we are doing in the political space it is my prayer that we should always respect the will of the people which is supreme. Elections were done the President and I were elected on a joint ticket for 5 years and that is the will of the people,” he said.

He warned of unexplained dire political consequences.

“Let us not fall into the temptations of overturning the will of the people through other methods because the people will not be happy,” he stated.

Contrary to Gachagua’s claims however, the Constitution does not guarantee the completion of term for elected leaders nor does it require for simultaneous removal for leaders elected on a joint ticket.

Article 150 of the Constitution provides three broad grounds for the removal of the Deputy President from office in line with provisions outlined for the removal of the President under Articles 144 and 145.

