All civil servants directed to register for SHIF by October

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The government has directed all civil servants to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) by next month.

Speaking during a press conference, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura indicated that Ministry of Energy and ICT will support internet and power connection to health facilities.

He said further that the Ministry of Education will support student registration.

“All civil servants are expected to be registered by October 1, 2024, with the Ministries of Energy and Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy required to support power and internet connections to health facilities across the country,” he stated.

He further pointed out that as of Tuesday, 861,101 Kenyans had registered with SHA and 9,792 health facilities, including 2,008 public and 7,784 private and faith-based facilities, were licensed with KMPDC.

He also said that draft contracts with healthcare providers have been finalized adding that the government is now focused on public awareness and education regarding the transition from NHIF to SHA.

