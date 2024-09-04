Agnes Wanjiru’s Family Demands Justice, Decries Delays in British Soldier Murder Probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012, has voiced their frustration over ongoing delays in the investigation.

Esther Njoki Muchiri, Wanjiru’s niece, expressed these concerns during an appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Defence, which is intensifying its inquiry into the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

Muchiri urged the Committee to expedite the investigation, highlighting that repeated requests for a progress report from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have gone unanswered. “We filed a petition last year and asked the DCI for a report. Why are we facing delays?” she questioned.

Nelson Koech, the Committee’s Chairperson, pledged to accelerate the inquiry and assured Muchiri and civil society representatives of the Committee’s commitment to ensuring justice. Committee Vice Chairperson Bashir Abdullahi added, “The least we can ask for is compensation. It is our responsibility as a Committee to establish the status of the case involving the late Agnes Wanjiru.” Nelson Koech, Chairman Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations.

Earlier this year, Committee members conducted public hearings in Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu Counties, examining documents submitted by NGOs. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo stressed the importance of justice for victims of sexual violence linked to BATUK.

Kelvin Kubai, a legal representative, called for community involvement in signing Defence Cooperation Agreements and the establishment of a database of sexual assault cases. “We are bringing these cases forward now because of the new constitution. We want compensation, justice, and social healing to mend the relationship between the British and local communities,” he explained.

The Africa Centre for Corrective and Preventive Action urged the Committee to support full compensation for any wrongdoings by BATUK, establish a liaison office for affected communities, and implement an environmental impact programme, including carbon offset measures, to address the environmental effects of training activities.

The Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations is expected to continue its investigation, engaging with relevant agencies such as the DCI, National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

