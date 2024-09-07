Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Africa CDC allocates 2,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Uganda

Published

KAMPALA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) — Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has allocated 2,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Uganda, a senior government official said on Friday.

Ugandan Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng told reporters that the vaccines are expected to arrive soon and will cover up to 1,000 individuals. “Furthermore, (the) government is working with development partners to secure additional doses of the mpox vaccine,” she said. “The Ministry of Health is working on the most appropriate modalities for the most equitable delivery and distribution of these vaccines informed by the epidemiology and severity of the disease.”

Uganda, which confirmed the outbreak of the highly infectious viral disease in early August, so far has recorded 10 cases of mpox and 49 contacts across northern, eastern, central, and western regions as well as Kampala, the country’s capital, with four individuals recovering from the disease and six receiving treatment, according to the ministry. “I want to reassure you all to remain calm and vigilant, as the Ministry of Health is in full control of the situation. The country is extremely safe for tourism, travel, and trade, and everyone is welcome,” said Aceng, urging the public to maintain good personal hygiene.

The World Health Organization in August declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that is spread through close contact, with symptoms including fever, swelling of the lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain. 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health upscales MPOX surveillance at JKIA

Kenya has recorded 4 confirmed cases, and samples from a patient in Garbatulla in Isiolo county are still under scrutiny.

5 days ago

Capital Health

MoH reports fourth Mpox case from trucker who fell ill in Gilgil

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Saturday said the patient fell ill on August 28 while passing through Gilgil's Kikopey area and got admitted...

1 week ago

Capital Health

MoH confirms second Mpox case, clears contacts to first case

The ministry confirmed the diagnosis after extensive laboratory testing on an adult male truck driver, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Friday.

August 23, 2024

ANALYSIS

How does a disease spread from animals to humans? A lot has to do with people’s behaviour

The increasing wildlife trading of exotic animals worldwide, both legal and illegal, facilitates an ever-growing wild animal-human interaction. The reverse chain of events may...

August 22, 2024

World

Experts say mpox epidemic is low-risk in Europe despite new variant

HELSINKI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — Europe will probably see more imported cases of mpox caused by the Clade I virus currently circulating in Africa,...

August 18, 2024

Capital Health

WHO urges coordinated international response to Mpox

WHO Emergency Committee declared Mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mpox...

August 15, 2024

Capital Health

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

The rash symptom is a useful differentiator from other common viral illnesses. With mpox, the rash can be itchy and painful and quickly develops...

July 31, 2024

Africa

Regional disease control collaborating centre to be based in Nairobi unveiled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Regional health officials have officially unveiled the Eastern Africa Regional Collaborating Centre (EA-RCC) in a move aimed at stepping...

October 1, 2021