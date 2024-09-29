Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE/Office of the 4th President, Kenya

Africa

Addis Ababa-based Tana Forum Board names Uhuru its newest member

President Kenyatta joins former leaders from Ghana, Malawi, Central African Republic namely John Dramani, Joyce Banda and Catherine Samba-Panza as well as former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Lassina Zerbo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed to Tana Forum Board, which explores local-led solutions to Africa’s most pressing security challenges.

President Kenyatta joins former leaders from Ghana, Malawi, Central African Republic namely John Dramani, Joyce Banda and Catherine Samba-Panza as well as former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Lassina Zerbo.

“The Tana Forum Secretariat is honoured to welcome Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, as the newest member of our distinguished Tana Board, who officially joined in March 2024,” the board’s secretariat said in a weekend announcement.

“With his vast knowledge and expertise, Kenyatta is set to greatly strengthen our collective efforts in advancing the Forum’s mission and vision,” Tana Forum said.

Kenya’s constitutional lawyer Patrick Lumumba is also on the board chaired by Dramani.

The group described Kenyatta’s entry as significant owing to his experience in leading peace talks in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other parts of the country.

“The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa is an annual meeting that brings together African leaders and stakeholders to engage and explore African-led security solutions,” the forum explained its mandate.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to Launch Tree Planting Reward Scheme to Boost Forest Cover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto’s administration is considering a reward scheme for Kenyans who actively promote tree planting,as part of the...

September 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo rules out power vacuum, declares himself Opposition Leader

Musyoka who convened a press confrence coinciding with the State House launch on Tuesdau said Azimio will remain intact despite Odinga's apparent alliance with...

August 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I will align with President Ruto’s administration despite being a critic -Wandayi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi has affirmed his commitment to effectively serve in President William Ruto’s administration, despite...

August 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 25, 2024

ANALYSIS

Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him

The Finance Bill, which Ruto has put on hold, was the trigger for the recent protests. But its roots run deeper.

July 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru in Nigeria for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria’s Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck...

June 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also...

June 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto-Kenyatta Tensions Flare Up Over Office Benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Strains between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have resurfaced, with tensions heightening over office benefits and...

June 10, 2024