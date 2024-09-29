Addis Ababa-based Tana Forum Board names Uhuru its newest member

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been appointed to Tana Forum Board, which explores local-led solutions to Africa’s most pressing security challenges.

President Kenyatta joins former leaders from Ghana, Malawi, Central African Republic namely John Dramani, Joyce Banda and Catherine Samba-Panza as well as former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Lassina Zerbo.

“The Tana Forum Secretariat is honoured to welcome Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, as the newest member of our distinguished Tana Board, who officially joined in March 2024,” the board’s secretariat said in a weekend announcement.

“With his vast knowledge and expertise, Kenyatta is set to greatly strengthen our collective efforts in advancing the Forum’s mission and vision,” Tana Forum said.

Kenya’s constitutional lawyer Patrick Lumumba is also on the board chaired by Dramani.

The group described Kenyatta’s entry as significant owing to his experience in leading peace talks in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other parts of the country.

“The Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa is an annual meeting that brings together African leaders and stakeholders to engage and explore African-led security solutions,” the forum explained its mandate.

About The Author