NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi, 4 others freed over unlawful assembly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been released after a Nairobi court declined the prosecution’s request to hold him and four others for two more weeks.

The prosecution had applied to be granted more time for investigations to be completed on the allegations.

The court further directed that their cash bail be released.

Mwangi was released alongside Albert Wambugu, Robert Otieno, Pablo Chacha and Erot Franco.

They were allegedly accused of publishing false material, unlawful assembly and creating disturbance.

