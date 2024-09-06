Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

6 school children killed in a hit-and-run accident on Kitui-Kibwezi road

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Six students have been killed in a hit and run accident at Wiitu shopping center on the Kitui-Kibwezi road.

According to police, the victims included three primary school children and three from secondary school.

According to the report, the car was speeding at the time of the accident.

“They were going to school when they were knocked down. They died on the spot,” the report indicated.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before he later surrendered to Mutomo Police Station.

He was arrested and the vehicle impounded as investigations into the incident continue, police said.

This is the latest such accident to happen in the country amid calls to address the menace

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

