6 students arrested over fire incident at Hospital Hill School

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Six students have been arrested over a fire incident at the Hospital Hill School in Nairobi.

According to police, the students were handed over by the school administration and Westlands Subcounty director.

They are believed to have been either directly involved or had prior knowledge of the planned incident.

The students are being held at Gigiri Police Station for interrogation.

This is the latest fire incident affecting schools in the country.

Elsewhere, a dormitory with a capacity of 116 students at Tututha Mixed Secondary School was razed on Monday.

