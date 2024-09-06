Connect with us

County News

6 arrested for staging robberies while posing as PSV Operators in Parklands

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — Police in Nairobi have arrested a gang of six people who have been posing as matatu operators in Parklands only to turn against passengers and rob them of their valuables, kidnap others and later abandon them.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said a member of the public tipped them off, leading to the arrest of the six suspects.

The DCI arrested Boniface Wachira Mwangi, Jackson Kimani Thuo, Titus Mburu Njonjo, Dennis Omondi Otieno, George Vincent Otieno, and John Waweru Njenga, whom they found in possession of 5 mobile phones anda tablet.

A female gang member is still at large and arrest efforts are going on, DCI said.

“The said informer happened to have witnessed the accident where another vehicle was hit and badly damaged by the said matatu along Kipande road. Prior to the accident, the robbers had kidnapped and robbed a passenger only to be involved in an accident after which they fled the scene,” said DCI.

The thugs, posing as matatu operators heading to town, picked a passenger at Kempinski only for part of the gang to disembark from the matatu leaving the lady at the mercy of their associates.

DCIappealed to Kenyans to share any information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“We appeal to anyone who may have fallen victim to the activities of this gang to come forward and make a report at DCI Headquarters Operations Directorate for further action,” said DCI.

