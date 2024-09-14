500 Elders Shift Support from Gachagua to Kindiki for Mt. Kenya East Leadership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 — 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties have withdrawn their support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead endorsing Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the new liaison between the Mt. Kenya East region and President William Ruto.

The elders cited development as the primary reason for backing Kindiki, believing his national stature will enhance relations with other regions.

“We believe his national stature will help promote good relations with other regions,” the elders said in a joint statement.

This shift comes amid growing speculation about a rift between President Ruto and Gachagua, following the formation of a broad-based government that included opposition leader Raila Odinga’s allies.

The elders expressed appreciation for Ruto’s appointment of three Cabinet Secretaries from Mt. Kenya East but voiced concerns over rising political tensions that they fear could derail progress. Mt Kenya East elders announced they had ditched Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithire Kindiki for their region’s leadership. /September 14, 2024.

“These tensions distract from key issues, such as completing development projects, improving the economic well-being of farmers, and creating opportunities for our youth,” they warned, calling on political leaders to prioritize unity and development over divisive rhetoric.

This endorsement of Kindiki mirrors a similar move by 48 MPs from Mt. Kenya and its diaspora, who earlier declared Kindiki their preferred leader. The lawmakers argued that the lack of a clear representative for their developmental concerns was hindering the region’s progress.

In a “Nyahururu Declaration,” the MPs called for Kindiki to serve as their liaison to the Ruto administration, advocating for a favorable Division of Revenue formula to ensure maximum benefits for their region.

Their sentiments were echoed by 21 MPs from Mt. Kenya East, who also endorsed Kindiki as their link to the national government during a meeting in Embu on September 9.

About The Author