300 Mt Kenya MCAs rally behind CS Kindiki as key link to President Ruto’s administration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya, Sep 18—At least 300 ward representatives drawn from Mt Kenya region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their main liaison with President William Ruto’s administration.

The MCAs, hailing from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Isiolo, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties made the declaration Wednesday following a meeting.

The MCAs expressed concern over the ongoing political bickering in the region, which they say is “largely informed by lack of leadership within the Mt. Kenya Region.”

To fill the perceived leadership void in the region and reap benefits from the Ruto administration, the MCA’s noted that CS Kindiki is the perfect fit for the role.

“As grassroots leaders who interact daily with the people that we represent, faced with the many challenges on our welfare, we have identified and agreed as a region to rally behind the cabinet secretary for Interior and National Administration Prof. Kithure Kindiki who has agreed to be the champion of our region’s development agenda and our welfare,” the MCAs said in a joint statement.

The MCAs singled out the ward development fund,Pension, the financial autonomy of county assemblies and Taxation of our Motor vehicle reimbursement as some of their key priority areas that they want addressed.

In regards to their welfare the MCA’s stated that CS Kindiki had agreed to offer them feedback within a period of 30 days.

“We have confidence in Prof. Kindiki’s competence, experience and capacity to advance our region’s development needs together with the interests of all the other regions resulting in a country that develops as a whole for the prosperity

and benefits for all of our citizens,” they said.

Further the MCAs noted that while the National Government and County Governments each play a critical role, better coordination is necessary to ensure development projects are completed and services are delivered effectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They expressed concern over recent political wrangles, which they said have hindered the region’s ability to progress and turned it into a “laughingstock.”

“The current political conversations are negatively impacting our ability to champion the development interests of our people and derailing service provision, therefore disadvantaging our region,” they said.

They appealed on all leaders to direct their efforts on development agenda that will transform the lives of the people.

The endorsement comes just six days after Forty-eight Members of Parliament (MPs) drawn from the Mt Kenya region and its ‘diaspora’ declared Interior Kindiki their leader.

The lawmakers on September 12 expressed frustration over the lack of a clear focal point to channel their developmental concerns and priorities to the national government.

The caucus declared Kindiki as its link with President William Ruto’s administration in an apparent coup against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been working to consolidate the region behind him .

They argued that the absence of a centralized representative had hindered efforts to advance the region’s agenda.

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on Gachagua, the MPs lamented over “high octane politics around fathom unity to support individual and personal ambition rather than the articulation, pursuit and lobbying of the interests of our constituents.”

They also accused certain political figures of threatening them with “dire political consequences” if they did not align with specific personal agendas, signaling growing internal discord.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The development came just three days after a similar meeting involving 21 MPs from the region.

On September 9, MPs from Mt Kenya East region endorsed Kindiki to act as a linkage between the region and the government.

Leaders drawn from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties made the resolution following a meating at a hotel in Embu.

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, and on behalf of our people, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” they said.

About The Author