20,000 youth to be recruited under Climate WorX Initiative to support Nairobi River regeneration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The government is set to recruit 20,000 youth under Climate WorX Mtaani Initiative to support the Nairobi River regeneration project

According to President Ruto, the initiative will start in Nairobi then progressively spread to other counties across the country.

The head of state pointed out that it will provide employment opportunities in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation (BETA).

He stated that the Climate WorX Mtaani is a National Government climate action and livelihoods initiative that will engage approximately 200,000 youth in environmental sustainability programmes including the 15 Billion National Tree Growing Programme.

